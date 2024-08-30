DE PERE, Wis. — Gerette Butler keeps a close eye on the pages coming off one of the machines at Seaway Printing in De Pere.

She’s a folding operator who has worked at the expanding business for a year and a half.

“I make sure they come down and all our lines are dead on,” Butler said. “That our folds are dead on so that when they go to the binding presses or the stitchers, they don’t have any issues up there where they are all out of whack.”

Seaway prints a variety of publications, from magazines to books to teaching materials. Butler said teamwork is what gets those products into the hands of customers.

“Some of the comic books that have come through, the learning books, teacher’s aides’ books,” she said. “That is really neat and cool to see that stuff come through and to be part of that process to getting it to the teachers, to the kids, to the general public. It is really neat.”

Seaway Printing expanded into a new facility in De Pere earlier this year. It has open careers ranging from machine operators and bindery assistants to roles in shipping and receiving.

Chief Operating Officer Scott Sherwood said it’s not only a new building, but the business has also invested in new technologies.

“We’re trying to grow from a mom-and-pop-type organization that’s growing and flourishing and playing with the big boys,” he said.

Sherwood said Seaway is seeking people with a good attitude.

“We want somebody who wants to come in, join a good family culture and grow their career here. We’re willing to train,” he said. “We’ve got some of the best machines in the world here, a lot of technology, so it’s new and sexy for the younger workforce. But yet we have some seasoned people that help them grow.”

Julio Iniguez works in shipping and receiving. He sees raw product come in on the loading dock and finished products go out.

“Sometimes we’ll get people who are publishing their first book and they’ll come and pick up cases of the first run,” he said. “Seeing their excitement and their pride in seeing their first book published is something I like to see.”

Butler said she feels like what she and the company do makes a difference.

“It’s rewarding knowing that it’s a good product going out,” she said.

Open careers at Seaway Printing can be found here.