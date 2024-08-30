COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dry weather negatively affected crops for the week ending Aug. 25, according to the latest Ohio Crop Weather Report.

What You Need To Know Weather stations reported 0.12 inches of rain, which is 0.64 inches below average Despite the dry weather, at least six days were suitable for fieldwork Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

“It is as dry a season as we've had for a little while,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "It's very concerning."

This may cause problems for farmers during the falll harvest, but Vance said their crops are resilient.

"Crop genetics have improved as such that corn in particular, the hybrids we plant are much more tolerant of dry weather," Vance said.

