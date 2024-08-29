MusicalFare Theatre has announced plans to renew their search for new permanent home, citing a lack of funding from the Town of Amherst and an ongoing legal challenge to the park project from residents.

Theatre leadership say that they have been in discussion with Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa and the Town Board for more than two years and were slated to be a cornerstone of the new Amherst Central Park project beginning in Fall 2025.

“We are disappointed that the Amherst Central Park project continues to be stalled. Without critical town funding that would supplement our own fundraising efforts, it is not feasible for us to build a new theater,” said Randall Kramer, artistic/executive director, MusicalFare Theatre. “MusicalFare is very grateful for the support of many Amherst residents, Supervisor Brian Kulpa and the Amherst Town Board. But we cannot afford any further delay in finding a new home for MusicalFare. We are now pursuing other options outside of Amherst and hope to have an update in the next month.”

Kulpa released a statement in response to the announcement, saying he is disappointed in the decision.

“It is disappointing that MusicalFare will not be operating in Amherst Central Park as this is an award-winning production company, capable of bringing in hundreds of patrons for a performance. Cultural institutions are an asset to communities and MusicalFare has always been a great community partner. It would have been a benefit to keep them in town, however, unfortunately, at the end of the day, the timing did not work and I wish MusicalFare all the best,” he said.

MusicalFare currently operates at Daemen University, but its lease expires on May 31, 2025.