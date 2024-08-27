A three-month push to shut down unlicensed cannabis stores has led to hundreds of shops seeing their doors padlocked and issued notices of violation, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The Illicit Cannabis Enforcement Task Force was launched on May 21. In accompaniment with several other statewide agencies and law enforcement groups, more than 150 investigators have been sent to inspect, padlock and seize products from illicit cannabis operators since that time.

“Thousands of illegal cannabis storefronts across the State have plagued our communities and siphoned business from licensed retailers,” Hochul said in a statement. “I launched the Illicit Cannabis Enforcement Task Force to quickly close these unlicensed shops, and today, more than 1,000 have been shuttered. I look forward to building upon that success to continue our enforcement efforts across New York.”

The ICET is reporting:

More than 700 inspections, resulting in 7,485 pounds of illegal cannabis seized (estimated value of $28.9 million)

789 inspections leading to 345 padlocks and 596 notices of violation issued

136 locations closed on their own or ceased illegal cannabis operations in response to enforcement action

79 administrative hearings, resulting in 57 administrative decisions to date, 52 of which upheld the emergency padlocking

There are currently 166 legal adult-use retail dispensaries that remain open. A full list can be found here.

The governor's office says since May, legal cannabis sales have increased by 51%. This has contributed over $368 million in year-to-date sales and is more than double last year's total sales.