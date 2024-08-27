Saint-Gobain celebrated the groundbreaking of a new administration building on the site of its North American headquarters in Worcester on Monday.
The Saint-Gobain campus in Worcester manufactures grinding wheels for the automotive industry and aerospace. The new 47,000 square foot building will replace the existing administration headquarters which dates back to 1921.
Company executives have made a commitment to hire local residents, women, people of color and those involved in apprenticeship programs for the construction.
Saint-Gobain's Patrick Dwyer said the new building reaffirms the company's pledge to the Worcester area.
Dwyer said, "We'll continue to keep our North American headquarters based here in Worcester. There will be just under two hundred people based here in this building. They'll physically be coming into the office and working in collaborative spaces."
Saint-Gobain, formerly Norton Company, has been located in Worcester since 1885. The new administration building is scheduled to be completed by fall 2025.