CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The State of the Nation's Housing 2024 report shows homeowners and renters across the country are struggling with high housing costs.

In North Carolina, data from The N.C. Housing Finance Agency shows the proportion of cost-burdened households is slightly lower than national averages but remains very high. This means a number of families are still forced to choose between paying for housing expenses or critical needs like food.

A North Carolina group is now using a theatrical light to raise questions about how the housing market is impacting families in Charlotte.

Mixed Metaphors Productions, co-sponsored with the nonprofit QC Family Tree, is kicking off its second week of "Kudzu: A Story of Belonging."

The live production is blurring the lines between audience and participants, using theater, music and art to explore issues families are facing in today's housing world.

"An immersive experience," said Kat Martin, artistic director and co-founder of Mixed Metaphors Productions. "We are going to drop you right into the story. You're going to be exploring an Enderly Park home as if you were at an open house."

Martin was born and raised in Charlotte.

"I've seen the full transition of Charlotte growing," Martin said.

She says this show is about spotlighting how the Queen City's housing market has changed in ways that are potentially hurting residents.

"We talk about the way that selling property [is speculative] and how that denies housing access to folks that have been here for a very long time. We really want to question who belongs in Charlotte and who has a right to call Charlotte home. We want to reveal what's buried underneath about Charlotte, reject narratives that are way too tidy and way too clean because they erase people. We want to talk about how we got here. You're going to get all that background information and also the human story of people that are affected," Martin said.

Charlotte native Cecilia McNeill is one of the actors in the show.

McNeill says she understands some of the challenges people are facing right now trying to access and secure affordable housing in Charlotte.

"Seeing some of the changes that have taken place over the years is a little heartbreaking because I don't recognize my home," McNeill said. "I've thought about, many times, trying to go in the direction of homeownership. I know I can do it, [but] it's really hard."

McNeill is encouraging people to embrace the play and open their eyes to the events they witness.

"Take time to see what you can do to make a change," McNeill said.

The 55-minute show is running at QC Family Tree’s Big Blue House, located at 2916 Parkway Avenue. Attendees can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

"Kudzu: A Story of Belonging" cast members also include actors Sunnee Goodwin, Teresa Long and music director Liza Ortiz.

Showtimes: