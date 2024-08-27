Israel's military said Tuesday that it rescued a hostage abducted by Hamas during the terror group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued by Israeli forces in a "complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said. He is in stable medical condition.

"No further details can be published due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security," Israeli security forces said. "He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them."

He was working as a guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen, located in southern Israel near the Gaza border, when he was abducted on Oct. 7. He has two wives and 11 children.

“We’re so excited to hug him and see him and tell him that we’re all here with him,” Faez, a family member, told Israeli media. “I hope that every hostage will come home so the families can experience this happiness.”

He is one of eight members of Israel's Bedouin minority who was abducted on Oct. 7.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the rescue operation was part of the army's “daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza Strip,” adding that Israel is "committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages.”

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Alkadi was “rescued from an underground tunnel following accurate intelligence.” Alkadi was held in a number of locations, including in underground tunnels, during his 326 days in captivity, Hagari said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Alkadi by phone soon after he arrived at a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. He said that Israel would rely on rescue operations and negotiations to bring the remaining hostages home.

“Both ways together require our military presence in the field, and unceasing military pressure on Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

Some 250 people were abducted during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which saw 1,200 people, mostly civilians, killed -- the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Israel's retaliatory strikes have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. It's unclear how many were fighters.

Some of the hostages were released during a cease-fire last year, though the terror group is still believed to be holding about 110 hostages. A third of that group are believed to be dead. Israel has rescued eight of the hostages taken on Oct. 7.

Talks moderated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar aimed at brokering a cease-fire and the release of hostages are still underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.