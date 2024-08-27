Underscoring their support from a wide variety of unions, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will travel to the battleground states on Labor Day to show their support for American workers.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Tuesday announced a Labor Day holiday weekend "blitz" in battleground states aimed at showing support for American workers



Harris will start in Detroit, then travel to Pittsburgh to campaign with President Joe Biden in their first joint appearance since the vice president accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination last week





Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, and his wife, first lady Gwen Walz, will spend Labor Day in Milwaukee, while Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will campaign in Newport News, Va.

Harris will start in Detroit, then travel to Pittsburgh to campaign with President Joe Biden in their first joint appearance since the vice president accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination last week.

“Vice President Harris always put workers first and held powerful interests accountable,” the Harris-Walz campaign said in a statement announcing the holiday weekend “blitz.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, and his wife, first lady Gwen Walz, will spend Labor Day in Milwaukee. Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will spend the day in Newport News, Va.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu, Tom Perez and other campaign supporters will travel to additional battleground states, including North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia, over the holiday weekend.

The campaign highlighted Harris’s work as California Attorney General fighting wage theft and her time as a U.S. Senator, walking picket lines with the United Auto Workers and McDonald’s employees. As Vice President, Harris chairs the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing to promote the right to collectively bargain for higher wages and benefits, the campaign touted.

Harris' campaign also said that she and Walz will work with Congress to pass the PRO Act, which aims to protect the right of workers to unionize, while attempting to cast Trump as "one of the most anti-worker and anti-union presidents in history."

She has won several noteworthy endorsements from labor unions who also backed Biden, including the United Auto Workers, the Service Employees International Union and Nevada's influential Culinary Workers Union.