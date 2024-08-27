PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The pushback against the Florida's Department of Environmental Protection “great outdoors initiative” continues to grow.

The plan ould add amenities like lodging, disc-golf courses and even pickleball courts to the chosen state parks.

Protesters picketed at Honeymoon Island state park over the issue both Saturday and Sunday





Public meetings were originally planned for Aug. 27 but have since been pushed back to the week of Sept. 2





Two of those parks are in the Bay area: Hillsborough River State Park and Honeymoon Island.

Members of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter picketed at Honeymoon Island state park last weekend and plan to return Tuesday.

And it's not just environmentalists that disagree with the plan.

Local city leaders are also speaking out against the proposal. The city of Dunedin has come out strongly against the proposed pickleball courts.

And leaders said they plan to attend next week’s public meeting about it.

“Really, it’s the will of the people,” said Dunedin commissioner John Tornga. “And the will of the people, I’m absolutely sure, the people would’ve said this is not the time or place.”

Meanwhile, the governor's office said its committed to conservation but "it’s high time we made public lands more accessible to the public.”

The meeting planned for next week to discuss the plans though a date and time has not been announced yet.

On the Florida State Parks website, there is a survey you can fill out to share your thoughts on the park proposals.