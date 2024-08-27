CNN announced Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, will take part in a joint interview with the network on Thursday.

It's the first sit-down interview with Harris since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and she became the Democratic presidential nominee, and the Democratic ticket's first joint interview.

The interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash will air as a special on the network at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The interview will take place as the Democratic candidates embark on a bus tour through the battleground state of Georgia, which is set to kick off on Wednesday. The tour will culminate Thursday with Harris holding a rally in the Savannah area.

Harris has faced some criticism, largely from Republicans, for not sitting for an in-depth interview since taking the reins from Biden. Harris pledged to have an interview scheduled by the end of this month.

Harris' opponent, former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly charged that she is dodging the press, though she has taken questions from reporters on the sidelines of campaign events.

"Almost 30 days now she has not done an interview," Trump said at a recent event in North Carolina. "You know why she hasn't done an interview? Because she's not smart. She's not intelligent."

