Nursing home workers at Safire Rehabilitations of Northtowns in Tonawanda and the Williamsville Suburban Care Center have called off their planned strikes.
1199 SEIU officials say they have signed a one-year tentative deal to avert a strike.
“We are glad that we could reach a final agreement,” said Heather Benns, a licensed practical nurse. “Experience pay is important because you go to school to earn your license or you take classes to earn your certification. If you have 30 years with that certification or 10 years with that license, you bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to a nursing home. It significantly affects resident care, particularly as we encounter an increasing number of high-acuity residents.”
Union leaders say the specifics of the deal won't be made public until it is ratified by union members. Ratification votes at each facility will happen this week.
Earlier this month, workers at the two nursing homes voted to hold a one-day Unfair Labor Practice Strike this week.
1199SEIU represents about 70 nursing home workers at Safire Rehabilitations of Northtowns and more than 100 workers at Williamsville Suburban Care Center.