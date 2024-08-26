TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tampa Electric Company officials are meeting with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) Monday to request a raise in utility rates.
According to TECO, the customers' utility bills would increase about $20 a month in 2025.
There are slightly more than 800,000 TECO customers spread across Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Pinellas counties.
TECO officials said they need the extra income to meet growing demand, prepare for extreme weather and potential cyber attacks.
Monday’s meeting is at 1 p.m.
A decision from the PSC is expected by November.