ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least one developer has pulled their plans to build golf courses in a Martin County state park.

This is happening as the conversation to develop on state parks across the state has sparked debate.

The Tuskegee Dunes Foundation posted a statement on its website titled “No Golf in Jonathan Dickinson State Park” it said in part: “We have received clear feedback that Jonathan Dickinson state park is the not the right location.”

The state is still considering making changes to at least eight other state parks, including two here in the Bay Area.

Pickleball Courts are proposed at both Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Parks. And Hillsborough River has also been earmarked for a disc golf course.

Over the weekend we already saw people speaking out against the plans.

The Suncoast Sierra Club says they’ve been organizing protests and are encouraging people to attend local public meetings.

"I don't think there's any shortage of opportunities for people to recreate in those kinds of ways but we know that these spaces are unique, special, and very rare,” said Kira Barrera, conservation chair for the Suncoast Sierra Club.

The governor’s office is pushing back.

In a statement, it said “no administration has done more than we have to conserve Florida’s natural resources, grow conservation lands, and keep our environment pristine. But it’s high time we made public lands more accessible to the public.”

Public meetings were originally planned to begin this week. Those have now been pushed back until next week.

If you would like to weigh in on the proposals, you can click here for a link to a survey on the Great Outdoors Initiative: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7983173/Great-Outdoors-Initiative