ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Beach Theatre recently got approval from the historic preservation board to renovate the facade of the 85-year-old landmark building in St. Pete Beach.

“The building is a historically designated building,” said owner Hannah Hockman, 25. “So any changes that we have to make to the outside, we have to get approved, even if it is restoring it.”

On Aug. 1, the board approved replacing the 1970s window wall of front doors, adding two illuminated marquees and extra signage for shadow box installation. Hockman said she plans to restore the art déco style.

“We have taken off the glass doors for now and we will replace them with nice new big wooden doors,” she said. “Kind of reminiscent of what used to be there back when it opened up in 1940.”

The building was declared a historic landmark last year and was the first theater in Pinellas County to offer air conditioning along with sound. Hockman’s family purchased the Beach Theatre in February for $1 million after it sat vacant for a dozen years and had fallen into disrepair.

PHOTOS: Beach Theatre Renovations

“I went to school for theater as a director and producer. I worked downtown professionally for a few years,” she said. “I've always believed in arts education and supporting the arts. So this is just our way to do that.”

Hockman has been overseeing the renovations and will manage the theater once it opens. The entryway floor has been torn up to expand the lobby and the wheelchair accessible viewing area.

“Our lobby will be much, much bigger than it used to be in the past,” she said. “That way we’re able to hold receptions, have some cabarets, and we'll have a concession stand.”

The goal is to keep as many of the historical elements as possible, including the original stage, according to Hockman.

“I want to preserve that as much as we can, but we are going to expand it as well,” she said. “We'll have a nice new big stage and then a drop down movie theater screen. So we're able to show cinema as well.”

The 175 seat theater will feature second-run and classic movies, along with live stage performances. Hockman also plans to change the interior color scheme from red and black to blue-green sea glass to give it that St. Pete Beach touch.

“Every day I'm in here, it always changes a little bit. So it always is slightly overwhelming, but it's so exciting,” she said. “I'm so grateful that we get to do this and just get this place back open.”

Hockman said the renovations are on track for a re-grand opening in March.