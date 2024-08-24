FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Businesses in northern Kentucky are working to make their mark, but according to data from regional economic development company BE NKY, the area is still trailing behind the rest of the state.

Despite this, local entrepreneurs are finding ways to ensure their businesses maintain long-term success.

What You Need To Know Entrepreneurs in northern Kentucky are finding ways to ensure their businesses maintain long-term success



A recent analysis showed the region has had fewer business applications in recent years than the rest of the state



Some cities, such as Fort Thomas, are hosting events to connect residents with their local businesses



One owner said she's found motivation despite the challenges that come with running a small business

At Fort Thomas Coffee, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air, while a steady stream of customers line up at the counter.

Northern Kentucky native Christine Smalley, the shop's owner, greets each customer with a warm smile as she takes their orders, often recognizing familiar faces.

"They all become friends," Smalley said, as she reflected on her favorite part of running the business.

Smalley and her husband opened the coffee shop nearly five years ago, creating not just a place to grab a cup of coffee, but a community hub. However, Smalley acknowledged starting and maintaining a business can be challenging.

"It is hard," she said. "It's a long-term investment when you're a business owner, of your time, of your finances and of so many things."

Smalley isn’t the only person who thinks it’s difficult. Recent analysis from BE NKY revealed while business applications in northern Kentucky grew by 66% over the last decade, the rest of the state saw an 88% increase.

"A lot of cities are aware of this, and they're trying with innovative programs like rent rebates and other support and resources for business owners," said Jill Morenz, president of Aviatra Accelerators, a company supporting women entrepreneurs in starting and growing their businesses. "That's really making it possible for them to thrive, and I applaud them all. I think that's what we really need."

The city of Fort Thomas has worked to ensure local businesses not only get off the ground but have staying power. Events like "Arty Party" are designed to encourage residents to enjoy local food and drinks while supporting small businesses.

Smalley said she finds motivation despite the challenges that come with running her business.

"When you see the vision and the mission come alive, that is one of the biggest things that keeps me going," she said.

As cities continue to build strong foundations, small businesses in Northern Kentucky are finding the support they need to not just survive but thrive.