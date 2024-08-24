LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Phillip Stith, 32BJ member, is teaming up with 110 Monument Chemical workers to work the picket lines. It's his third day striking, as of Saturday, Aug. 24



What You Need To Know Multiple labor organizations are on strike around Kentucky this weekend



Members said they're fighting for better pay and safety



Two of three companies provided a statement on the ongoing negotiations

"Production at our facility is fighting to get a fair contract from the company," Stith said. "We want them to put safety above profits."

32BJ is one of multiple unions on strike in Kentucky this weekend, with many workers fighting for better pay and enhanced safety. Monument Chemical workers produce chemicals for Coca-Cola, Fuji, and Tempur-Pedic.

"We are hoping to stop their proposal to replace skilled, experienced employees handling our most volatile and explosive chemicals with brand-new labor off the street at a lower pay rate," Stith said.

Stith is part of the Service Employees International Union. Sam Williamson, vice president, said they’re hoping to get back to the negotiating table within the next several days.

"Workers are striking, really, over safety issues," Williamson said.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to Monument Chemical workers, who have yet to respond.

Roughly 10 minutes from the Monument Chemical picket line is another group on strike. They're workers from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 830.

"We are a secondary government contractor," said Elizabeth Danner, member. "We build things for the Navy."

Roughly 240 employees with BAE Systems are on strike for about a week.

"With inflation happening the way it is, I would (say we need) a significant wage increase," Danner said. "We're also looking at increases in some of our retirement things like our MRA, which is a medical reimbursement program that we have here things involving retirement, job security."

BAE Systems provided a statement, reading, "Despite BAE Systems’ efforts, we were unable to reach an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 830, and a work stoppage began on Aug. 19. We are committed to delivering the capability critical to the U.S. Navy and its allies across the globe.”

Just minutes away from BAE Systems is another group also on strike in Louisville.

It’s the Communications Workers of America in the Southeast. It covers 15,000 employees across nine states, including Kentucky, who work at AT&T. They’re on strike because of what they say are unfair labor practices.

In response, an AT&T spokesperson responded, "We are committed to reaching a fair deal for our employee members of CWA District 3 (Southeast), with wages that outpace projected inflation and many other benefits that reflect today’s competitive job market. We’ve successfully negotiated three agreements already this year, including a tentative agreement three weeks ago with CWA District 9 (West) that recognizes the hard work and many contributions from those employees."

"To eliminate any doubt about our sincerity and our conduct, as well as underscore our commitment to constructive dialogue, we’ve invited a federal mediator to join the negotiations. We'll continue to ensure our customers receive the excellent service they deserve by taking action to minimize any disruptions from CWA leadership decisions."