CINCINNATI — It’s a multi-million dollar project that spans across the state and you could be helping to foot the bill. The project will add on dozens of miles to existing trails in the Cincinnati area and connect them to trails that span across the state.

What You Need To Know The Great Parks of Hamilton County is working on a plan to expand walking and biking trails throughout the region



On top of tax dollars and grants, organizers are trying to raise $50M in donations to help pay for the expansion



Construction on some of the trails is expected to start within the next year

Selina Freeman and Steve Brown are walking through Winton Woods on a path they hope will lead to fewer trips to the doctor.

“I have type two diabetes, so I’m trying to get rid of that,” said Freeman.

That’s why they regularly walk the trails.

“I’ve already lost about 35, 40 pounds,” said Freeman.

“Iit’s great for that and many other things. It’s tranquil out here,” said Brown.

The trails are about to get longer.

The Winton Woods trail is one of a series of ‘Great Parks of Hamilton County’ projects. By next year the work will start to extend that four extra miles.

Multiple other area trails are set to be extended too, from the Cincinnati area north to Dayton, and connect them to trails across the state.

“We got resounding answers from people that they want more trails. People want access to trails. We are really focused on transform in the region, not just building trails here in great parks we’re connecting to broader trail systems,” said Great Parks of Hamilton County Spokesperson Rachel Doellman.

“We’re trying to really show that we’re leveraging tax dollars and not just using the tax dollars, but also using funding through grants and through philanthropy,” said Doellman.

She says another part of that cost comes from donations. They’re trying to raise at least $50M to help pay for the expansions. They’re also looking for public input on the trail plans.

“The public needs more places like this,” said Brown.

For more information on the trail expansion plans and how you can have a say on those plans, click here.