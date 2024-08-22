MADISON, Wis. — After Harley-Davidson faced pressure online from Robby Starbuck, it is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

After the decision was made Starbuck posted on X, formerly know as Twitter, that “it was another win for our movement. I couldn’t do this without all of you.” But not everyone agrees





A study done by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a nonprofit organization focused on LGBTQ+ advocacy and cultural change, found brands that publicly support and demonstrate a commitment to expanding and protecting LGBTQ+ rights are more likely to receive business from Americans

Harley-Davidson is not alone. John Deere and Tractor Supply Co. have done the same.

Starbuck is a conservative activist who has taken on DEI policies at several American companies.

Another win for our movement. I couldn’t do this without all of you. @harleydavidson just issued this statement where they promise:



• No more DEI functions



• No more supplier diversity spend goals



• They’ll no longer participate in @HRC scoring



• Sponsorship activities… pic.twitter.com/HMICsQAbz4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 19, 2024

However, not everyone considers this a win.

Steve Starkey is the executive director of the LGBTQ+ OutReach Community Center in Dane County. He said DEI policies are very important.

“It means that the business has the most diverse and qualified workforce that they can, that they are appealing to a wide variety of talent,” Starkey said.

He said his community center offers a wide range of services for Dane County’s LGBTQ+ community. such as a food pantry, addiction recovery and help finding housing.

The funding and support for these programs comes from businesses and community members; he said it would be horrible to see that support disappear.

“They had to make the decision that they thought was best for their company, but I think it is not good for the community. It is regressive; it is going backwards instead of going forward,” Starkey said.

Brandon Wolf is the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, which fights for LGBTQ+ rights.

Wolf said by ending its DEI and other progressive initiatives, Harley-Davidson has made it clear where it stands.

“LGBTQ+ people are workers, customers; they are people in the community and companies, especially like Harley-Davidson, have an obligation to make sure that their business is welcoming and inclusive of all people,” Wolf said.

As part of its decision, Harley-Davidson said all sponsorship activities will be centrally approved through the company or the Harley-Davidson foundation.

“It is really disappointing. It is going to be incredibly damaging to the community and the other thing I’ll say is it is shortsighted and bad for business,” Wolf said.

On Aug. 19, Harley-Davidson posted a statement on X saying in part:

“We remain committed to listening to all members of our community as we continue on our journey together as one Harley-Davidson.”

Read the full statement below: