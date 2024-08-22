Fisher-Price is releasing another set of Buffalo Bills “Little People.”

They will be available in Wegmans throughout the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas beginning Friday for $24.99.

This year’s set features players Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano and a Bills “Super Fan.”

Mattel will donate $10 of every set purchased to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Fisher-Price will also host the Junior Tailgate outside Highmark Stadium in the Bills' preseason finale Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.