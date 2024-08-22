OHIO — The Buckeye State's unemployment numbers continued to decline, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

There were 4,945 initial unemployment claims last week, dropping 443 claims from the week of Aug. 4 to Aug. 10. Of those, 717 have been flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.

Continued unemployment claims also dropped, sitting at 43,023 continued claims. This was 775 fewer than the previous week.

In July, Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.5% while the country's unemployment rate was 4.3%. Ohio's labor force participation rate for July was 62.3%, and the national rate was 62.7%.