As the unemployment rate rises, one North Carolina woman decided to launch her own business making pastries.

The Department of Labor reports that the United States added over 100,000 jobs to the economy in July, but data shows the unemployment rate rose to 4.3% last month.

Some North Carolinians are having a hard time in the current job market.

Candice Dupree is the pastry chef of Bakes and Boards and has been her own boss for the last two years. Dupree went from salon manager for five years to operating her own bakery.

She said with the current economy being in the state it is, she had no choice and doesn’t regret it.

“I have freedom, my own schedule, there [is] no limit to my income,” Dupree said.

That was one of the main things Dupree disliked about working for others.

She said millennials like herself haven’t had the best luck when it comes to the workforce.

During the pandemic, Dupree said she went from the beauty industry to corporate America for a change of pace.

There, she said she faced hardships like dealing with toxic work environments and low-paying wages. On top of the everyday stress, she also lost her younger sister.

“Not a stranger to grief,” Dupree said.

Dupree said this was the point she knew it was time for her to take a chance on herself, and she put her culinary degree to the test.

“The cake was hideous,” Dupree said of when she started as a pastry chef. “I had no idea what I was doing. But it did taste great. I got good feedback.”

From there, Dupree was determined to work on her designs and craft.

The 37-year-old said she is honored to be a part of a generation that is not afraid to take risks.

“Many companies want a lot of experience of degrees,” said Dupree.

Dupree said she doesn't have to worry about those things since she works for herself.

Dupree said she is a part of a generation that is willing to make changes to show people that they can do it on their own — if they have a good idea and a greater plan.