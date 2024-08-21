PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Canaveral Port Authority commissioners voted to reverse its plan to add a new cruise terminal on Wednesday.

This would have accommodated large cruise vessels.

What You Need To Know The Canaveral Port Authority voted to reverse plans to add a new cruise terminal



This comes at a time when commissioners received a letter from state leaders threatening to halt state funding



The reason — state leaders reportedly say the port needs a place for everyone, and want there to be a focus on the space industry

The change comes after commissioners received a letter from state leaders threatening to halt funding.

The reason — state leaders reportedly say the port needs a place for everyone, and want there to be a focus on the space industry.

“The letter specifically addressed the state’s disappointment in the location, and it reinforced that we are to support space and support cargo in that location,” said Micah Loyd, the chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority. “There’s no one interest, whether it be space, cargo, commercial fishing, cruising, that is more important than the other,” Loyd said.

Chief Executive Officer for the Port Authority John Murray said the need for another cruise terminal won’t go away. But for now, he needs to keep the peace.

“We’re a very diverse port. It’s a challenge to keep all the interests happy at all times. That’s really what we do here, keep all of our constituencies happy,” Murray said.

At Ludz BBQ, owner Brenda Bernard says her business thrives on busy port days.

While a new terminal doesn’t appear to be in the cards right now, she remains optimistic more people will still be coming her way.

“I think that is the part that is the most vital is to make sure the community, the businesses, and all the business opportunities that would have come from it still have an opportunity. It just may be some time before it takes launch and moves forward,” Bernard said.

Sure, additional customers would be nice, she said, but Bernard is staying the course.

“Right now, I think we’re good. I think that there’s enough to keep us afloat to do the things that we do. We’re just looking forward to capitalizing on the opportunities to continue to employ people and make sure we stay connected with our community,” Bernard said.

Murray said he’s committed to this goal, bringing economic success to Central Florida.

We also reached out to state leaders for comment on the decision and to obtain the letter that was sent to commissioners but have yet to hear back.