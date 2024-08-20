Major changes are coming to the Watertown International Airport. It will be great for fliers, but will it bring in new flights and maybe even a new destination?

What You Need To Know Gov. Kathy Hochul recently visited the Watertown International Aiport to announce state funding to help the facility build a new terminal and more



The new project will include the terminal, a new baggage and ticketing area, a restaurant and a jet bridge to keep people from having to go outside to get on and off the plane



Hochul says she hopes the project is done by next summer

“When an airport is outdated and run down, it sends a message that we're not first-rate,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a recent appearance in Watertown. “But when you do have a welcoming world-class hub like the one we're building here, it sends a very different message.”

The $32.5 million project, which is receiving $28 million from the state, will see a new 25,000-square foot terminal with a new lobby, ticketing and baggage claim areas, a restaurant and a jet bridge to keep people out of North Country winters.

“So this really is a transformational change, bringing our airport to the next level,” Watertown International Airport Manager Grant Sussey said.

The changes could see the airport, which currently only flies to Philadelphia and back, add new flights and perhaps even a new destination.

“We’re hopeful to grow our customer base and encourage people to check Watertown first,” Sussey added.

This announcement comes on the heels of U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announcing $3.4 million in funding for the airport to repair runway pavement and replace signage.