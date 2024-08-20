OHIO — The Canadian-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reached an agreement with Giant Eagle, Inc., to acquire GetGo Café + Market convenience stores/gas stations.

A release from Couche-Tard states that the 270 convenience stores employ around 3,500 people across five states in the Midwest, including Ohio.

“We are excited to welcome GetGo into the Couche-Tard family,” said Brian Hannasch, president and chief executive officer of Couche-Tard, in the release. “As we learn more about the GetGo business, it is clear that it has built a strong and passionate customer base with high quality stores staffed by talented and engaged teams working to deliver a great experience. We have deep respect for its management and people as well as its outstanding food and loyalty programs. We look forward to growing together as we learn from and continue GetGo’s innovative approaches to serving its local customers and communities.”

The myPerks program will continue on despite the acquisition, thanks to a partnership between the companies to maintain it at GetGo locations.

“We are energized by the potential for both Giant Eagle and GetGo as a result of this transaction,” said Bill Artman, chief executive officer of Giant Eagle, in the release. “This enhances our focus on our core supermarket and pharmacy businesses, strengthening Giant Eagle and better enabling us to make strategic investments in our people, stores, and value proposition while matching GetGo with the perfect partner in Couche-Tard. Their depth of experience in convenience stores and fuel will create tremendous opportunities for our team members and customers, and we look forward to partnering with them on the myPerks loyalty program.”

The release states they expect the acquisition to close in 2025 pending regulatory approval/closing conditions. They also state that the financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.