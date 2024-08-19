LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Swag Hartel has been helping customers find the right pair of shoes for nearly 40 years.

What You Need To Know For nearly 40 years, Swag Hartel has owned Swags Sport Shoes He's now passing ownership to longtime employees Allie and Layney Vincent



Swag Sport Shoes has two locations in Louisville on 3rd St. Road and Westport Road

He moved from England to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to run cross-country and track for Western Kentucky University and went on to compete professionally. Around 1977, he moved to Louisville, taking his running talent and knowledge with him.

“I was running all the local races and winning all the races around here, and I built up a big reputation," Hartel said. "So when I opened up the shoe store, the runners really supported me. And obviously, if they support you, you have to kind of support them."

The business has supported local running groups and schools since opening a location in Louisville’s South End in 1985.

Allie and Layney Vincent met Hartel when they were 11 while shopping for shoes. They got jobs at the store just two years later. Hartel eventually gave the twins ownership of the shop Aug. 1.

“We want to make sure that we are supporting all people, whether it’s for running or for everyday work shoes," Layney said.

Layney and Allie said they want the store to be a place where all people can go to learn about the sport.

“It takes a lot of education, right? It takes a lot of learning the sport and understanding your body and how to fuel," Allie said. "We like to be a store and place where people can come and we can support them wherever they are."

Hartel said he plans to spend his time running and potentially competing in races again.

“Now, it's time for me to move on and give them the opportunity to carry on this store and keep the legacy of Swags and the community," he said. "So that's what we're basically doing."

Swags Sport Shoes has two locations in Louisville on 3rd St. Road and Westport Road.