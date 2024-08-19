BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville business is offering everyone a chance to put the pedal to the metal.

It's called Lead Foot City, and just like its name implies, it’s a one-of-a-kind drag racing strip and more.







The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says hopefully this will give car enthusiasts a safe place to go and reduce street racing. It’s a passion project looking to serve as an outlet for people who want to go fast.

"It’s an extension of yourself, it’s an extension of your personality and I think that’s why there’s such a big draw for it," said Achilles Thomas.

Thomas — who is a fourth-generation automotive industry worker — created Lead Foot City for people who love cars as much as he does.

"We’re building this venue, specifically, for the auto enthusiast," said Thomas, who is both owner and "mayor" of the venue.

"People that want to have a car meet or a car show, or any type of automotive event or festival — this is going to be the home for that here in Florida,” he said.

The main attraction is the 1/8-of-a-mile drag strip, but Thomas said there will also be a paved arena for drifting and auto cross.

“Building a complex like this is something this area really needs in Florida," he said. "The nearest drag strip is about two hours north or south or east. It’s a huge car community, and a lot of people want something like this. We’ve been doing a few events out here the past few years to kind of test the market, and it’s been really well received.”

The exhilarating feeling of going fast, Thomas says, is second to none.

"It’s a feeling like you’re in the driver’s seat, literally, of a roller coaster," he said. "You feel the g-forces of the car, the sound of the engine, all of that. It really just touches all of the senses.”

Thomas said the facility will always have an EMT and safety personnel on site, and there will be a major focus placed on practicing the necessary safety precautions that go with racing. He hopes the facility can serve as an outlet and provide a sort of “safety net" for people who might otherwise consider racing on public roads.

"Street racing is running rampant all over the country, especially here in the Tampa Bay Area," Thomas said. "Having a facility like this is really going to help curtail that, and that is the goal — giving people a place they can go and street race and not get in trouble.”

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about the upcoming operation:

“The team at Lead Foot City has worked with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in the past to help promote a safe place for car enthusiasts to meet up and show off their cars and driving abilities. We often have groups conduct impromptu car meets in large parking lots after hours. Unfortunately, these car meets can turn into a nuisance for the public and property owners, and also become dangerous due to drivers doing burnouts and driving recklessly. Lead Foot City’s reopening and having a drag strip, the burnout pad, and ample space available for car enthusiasts to meet up and socialize will hopefully cut down on illegal activity.”

Thomas said he expects to open Lead Foot City in October.