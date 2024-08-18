PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Sunday marked the final day of scalloping in Pasco County, but for many who enjoy the activity, it's felt like it's been over for weeks.

That closure has continued into the official last day of scalloping in Pasco County



According to the Tampa Bay Times, the FWC is considering extending the season, but a final decision has not been made

Since July 24, there’s been a temporary closure for scalloping after detecting unsafe levels of toxins in the water according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Bait Depot Shop is one of the businesses affected by the closure.

“If it was the last day today, and it was still open, we would be slammed all day,” he said. “They’d still be coming back in to get ice buckets and coolers to put scallops in.”

Shop owner Bill Kolokithas said there were a bunch of people when the scalloping season first kicked off.

However, the amount of people coming has dropped significantly since it was put on hold because of the water conditions.

“It was a good start, it was busy,” he said. “We were filling both parking lots full of trailers. A lot of boaters and scallopers more than buying bait. We were supposed to have the longest season ever for Pasco and it got cut short.”

For now, business owners like Kolokithas are hoping the season gets extended and that the water reaches a level that is safe to scallop in so they can get the boost they were expecting this summer.

“People are still ready to go and I read it online every day in all the scalloping groups and Facebook,” Bill said.

While residents can’t scallop in the area, you can still swim, use your boat, and fish in the area.