It's college move-in time for thousands of students across the region the next couple of weeks. We know families are looking for some affordable furniture options to help with some budget savings when it comes to college apartments and dorms, so we looked to Habitat for Humanity ReStores for some help.

What You Need To Know Habitat for Humanity ReStores are donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public



Habitat ReStores are operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations

Habitat for Humanity has ReStore locations in Greater Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and New York City. It's all about discounted furniture, decor, building supplies and appliances. ReStore sale proceeds help Habitat for Humanity build more homes for people in need.

"It is pretty much by room or style of merchandise," said Dan Petronio, director of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity ReStores. "If you are looking for it, we got it. We have here at this store a Hamilton Beach microwave oven, these would be pretty pricy at the stores. We have it for $20,"

Everything at ReStore is donated and some items are new.

"Families come in a lot and need to fill up their dining room and living rooms and it's easy to do that here with the affordable prices," said Jordan Stanford, ReStore store manager in Webster.

"In New York state in the last 14-ish years, Habitat has built over 800 homes. The money from your local ReStores is going right into your community to help with those houses that you may drive by everyday," said Pertronio.

Shopping, donating, or volunteering at Habitat ReStores helps keep usable home improvement items out of landfills and helps build affordable housing.