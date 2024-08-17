FLORENCE, Ky. — A recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed employment in nonprofit organizations took a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many still grappling with the fallout.

Wearing multiple hats is often the norm for small business owners. For Theresa Cruz, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Fiesta NKY, it means working overtime to keep things running.

"I come in on a Saturday and catch up on emails and paperwork and filing because during the week I'm out boots on the ground and picking up things and going to meetings," she said.

Cruz opened FIESTA NKY in Jan. 2024, hoping to create a space helping northern Kentucky's Hispanic population build self-sustainability.

“FIESTA stands for families, inclusion, education, society, traditions and access; all the things that are important to the Hispanic community," she said.

However, she said it has been difficult to serve the community while understaffed.

"We only have myself and one staff member," Cruz said. "And honestly, there's work here for at least three full-time staff members to start with. But because of funding, I can only afford one staff member."

FIESTA isn’t the only nonprofit struggling. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 2019 and 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, nonprofit employment fell by 4.5%. The following two years saw some increases in employment; however, as of 2022, nonprofit employment was still below its 2019 level.

Despite these difficulties, Cruz said the nonprofit is helping as many families as possible, providing food, clothing and community-building resources.

"(During) the month of May, we had 69 families come get food," Cruz said. "The month of June, it went up to 90. And the month of July, it jumped to 122 families that came to get food."

"(FIESTA) is going to grow and become the hub for the Hispanic community."