ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new SunRunner stop is coming to the heart of downtown St. Pete, stretching the rapid transit line further east.

The new station will be constructed at 1st Ave. North and 1st St. South, outside of popular downtown bars like Tequila Daisy and Copper Shaker.

The location sits in the center of downtown about one block from Beach Drive and two blocks from the St. Pete Pier.

Station expected to open by the end of 2024



Construction will begin in August



The construction for the original SunRunner route came in at about $5 million under budget, and PSTA plans to use that remaining money to build the new station and purchase thee hybrid buses to be used for SunRunner routes.

“We’re able to use those funds to build this new station for the SunRunner,” PSTA communications manager Stephanie Weaver explained. “We’re incredibly thankful for our staff and consultants for putting in that work because that’s pretty unheard of when it comes to transit projects across the nation, to come under budget.”

Weaver said when the SunRunner was coming to fruition more than a decade ago, the St. Pete Pier hadn’t been constructed yet.

After its opening, they listened to requests from residents and elected officials saying they wanted a SunRunner stop closer to the pier and the waterfront.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-August and PSTA expects it to be completed and operational by the end of 2024.