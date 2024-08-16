OHIO — Progress continues at the new Intel plant as the 16th super load begins its travels next week.

The load departs Adams County on Wednesday Aug. 22 and will arrive in Licking County Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has planned the route to ensure each super load can be accommodated



The 16th load is a tank. It measures 19’1” tall, 16’1” wide, and 197’ long. It weighs 395,450 pounds. It will stop in Chillicothe on Thursday and at Rickenbacker in Franklin County on Friday before being delivered to New Albany on Saturday, August 24.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has planned the route to ensure each super load can be accommodated. Each load is escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to assist.

Potential obstructions such as large overhead signs, traffic signals and utility lines have been adjusted to clear the loads path through partnerships with local governments and utility companies.

Crowds are expected along the route which may lead to additional traffic delays. Observers are asked to stay out of the pathways of the trucks, work crews and off sidewalks along the roadway.

For route details, click here.