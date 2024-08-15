WAUPACA, Wis. — On a warm August day, Susan Burns of Loon Paddle Shop was out on the waters of Pope and Marl lakes between dropping off paddle board and kayak rentals for customers.

What You Need To Know After a wet start to summer, recreation and tourism activities picked up in July and August



Visitor spending in Waupaca County was $167 million in 2023



Business in Waupaca and surrounding areas this summer was described as good going into the final weeks of summer

“We want people to get out, we want them to safely enjoy the water, we want them to recreate with their families,” she said. “People just marvel and are amazed at Wisconsin when they travel and visit here because it’s just so beautiful. And the Midwest nice.”

Burns is a part owner of Loon Paddle Company and Loon Paddle Shop. The paddle shop portion of the business handles the rentals.

“We had a little bit of a slow start to the year because of all the rain we had in June. Through the Fourth of July we had a spotty big holiday weekend, too. But people have come back in droves and really want the sun and the water,” she said. “In between the raindrops, they’re making it work. This definitely has been a year where I would say we’re doing about two-thirds of the business we usually do.”

For a number of businesses and communities, things have dried out — and business has picked up — through the heart of summer.

Jeff Anderson of the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau said travel and tourism accounted for $167 million dollars in spending in the county last year.

Recreation is just one element that draws people to the county and its communities.

“Natural resources certainly draw individuals to come in and experience Waupaca, but we’re so much more than that,” he said. “We’ve got a really robust collection of food, dining, entertainment and retailers, like right here. There’s a lot going on and a lot of local shops to check out here in Waupaca.”

Anderson said the season has been good to the community.

“Especially starting the Fourth of July, we saw people in town and there are a lot of people coming to visit and check things out,” he said. “It’s been a great summer. We’re hearing really positive things from our business community. It’s great to see our community full of visitors and residents alike.”

Burns said business is steady heading into the final weeks of summer.

“With the kids going back to school and sun, and everything kind of agreeing with us, people are out again and really enjoying the outdoors whenever they can to get that last bit in before their regular routines start in the fall again,” she said.