Elon Musk’s SpaceX is countering claims from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) that the company polluted South Texas waters through its deluge system.

TCEQ requested that SpaceX submit an application for a water quality permit for its deluge system, which SpaceX says is meant to absorb heat and vibrations from engines during its rocket launches. SpaceX submitted the application on July 1.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, SpaceX on Monday called the CNBC report “factually inaccurate,” saying it worked with TCEQ to build the deluge system.

“SpaceX worked with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) throughout the build and test of the water deluge system at Starbase to identify a permit approach. TCEQ personnel were onsite at Starbase to observe the initial tests of the system in July 2023, and TCEQ’s website shows that SpaceX is covered by the Texas Multi-Sector General Permit,” a statement from SpaceX reads.

The company went on to say the system, which it added in 2023, utilizes only clean drinking water and “causes no harm to the environment.”

TCEQ on Wednesday published a revised version of the document in response to an email from SpaceX’s environmental counsel, Joseph C. Smith, who said there were “certain errors” in the application and requested the site be updated with the revised document.

“SpaceX has knowingly committed a violation of the Clean Water Act every time it has activated its fire-suppressant 'deluge system' at the launch pad, by discharging industrial wastewater without a permit,” reads a statement from the organization.

“SpaceX must stop breaking the law,” said Save RGV member Jim Chapman. “Because the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has failed thus far to enforce the law, our local community must turn to the courts to ensure the protection of Boca Chica and its sensitive ecosystem.”

The nonprofit also said TCEQ has “failed to enforce the Clean Water Act.”

Later that week, SpaceX launched its Starship from its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, the company’s fourth test flight of the rocket ship.