LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several run-down properties in Louisville's West End are becoming retail and residential space through a revitalization effort.



One of them is Gore's SmokeOut BBQ, located on South 18th St. It's part-owner Sherelle Gore's second summer at the address.

“When it’s nice outside and not 105 degrees, we open up the gazebo,” Gore said.

Gore started catering BBQ eight years ago from her home and a food truck. Her restaurant space is part of a "business accelerator" developed by company OneWest, which helps businesses like Gore’s grow through retail space at below market prices.

"This gives (businesses) that brick-and-mortar experience," said Evon Smith, OneWest president and CEO. "We work with them on not only marketing, HR, but we can also help them (with) point-of-sale systems and other things."

Smith’s mission is to renovate blighted buildings into successful commercial and residential properties, transforming areas of the city that, for decades, were passed over and saw little to no investment.

“What we have been able to do is get site control, working with the city on site control and working with other entities, mostly philanthropic on trying to get funding to make sure we could revitalize those spaces and add value to the community,” Smith said.

Next door to Gore’s SmokeOut is a space just like it, recently refurbished and ready for its first owner.

“We already have a point-of-sale system in place," Smith said of the space. "We have the seating ready for them. The décor is all laid out and ready."

OneWest is transforming several buildings in the Russell neighborhood, including at South 18th and Madison streets. This particular space will feature commercial space on the ground floor and three apartments above.

“Weather, time and neglect take their toll on these buildings, and if we can get into them, we can really bring them back to life,” said Jerad Davidson, construction manager.

OneWest is also in the planning stages of reimagining the entire block of 18th and Broadway.

“The bones of these buildings are incredible,” Davidson added.

With the proper support and investment, once overlooked areas of the city can become destinations. Last year, OneWest announced receiving a $500,000 grant from the Rockefeller Foundation to double the number of participants in "The Plan Room," the organization’s accelerator program targeting Black, minority and women-owned businesses in the construction industry.