TAMPA, Fla. — August is National Black Business Month. It’s an opportunity to support and celebrate black owned businesses.

In the Bay area, one business owner is taking that a step further by hosting a Black business expo to showcase businesses and get families out to enjoy all they have to offer.

National Black Business Month is an opportunity to support and celebrate black owned businesses



In Tampa, local business owners are showcasing their products and services at the BIG Fest.

Camille Adrienne was determined to build her business while supporting others when she first opened her wellness company called Smudged life. Shortly after she launched her Indie Noir Market

“The mission for Indie noir is very simple. It’s shop small, buy black, support community,” she said. “As a small black business, when I first started Indie Noir market it was very difficult for us to get into some of the niche markets that were happening. And so I figured I’d just start my own, highlighting all of the black businesses I can find.”

Adrienne is hoping to bottle up some of the success her business has experienced and share it with other Black business owners on Saturday, at her first ever, large scale, indie market called Black Is Gold fest or BIG Fest. https://indienoirmarket.com

“It’s not just for the Black community, it’s for us to highlight and showcase what we do and our culture but it is for everyone. All are welcome,” she said.

It’s a welcome Evelyn Igbinosun is taking full advantage of. She plans to showcase some of her custom items from her company called African Extravaganza. “We have djembe drums, we do the skirts for women. Almost everything is here for women because women shop more than men but we do have a few men clothing as well.”

It’s an opportunity she said is coming right on time for business owners like her.

“Oh my goodness it makes the difference in a lot of businesses,” she said. “A lot of people being able to stay in business or going out of business. So, I appreciate things from Smudged life and all of the people who do things to help the African American businessperson.”

Adrienne wants that kind of message to spread to both the consumers and black business owners throughout the bay area during Black business month and beyond.

The Big Fest event is being held this Saturday at Perry Harvey Park from 12 -7 p.m. All are welcome to the family friendly, community event. They’ve partnered with non-profits and plan to donate one hundred percent of the profits.