PORT ORANGE, Fla. — In Volusia County, more development could be coming to Port Orange's Riverwalk district as the City Council considers an amendment to the Master Development Plan for the area.

What You Need To Know The area of Port Orange near Herbert Street and Halifax Drive is set to be developed in the coming years



In the interim though, the Port Orange City Council is considering an amendment that could bring food trucks, a volleyball court and other entertainment options to the area now



The first reading of the amendment unanimously passed last week



The second and final reading of the amendment will be held on Aug. 21

In Port Orange, development near the Halifax riverfront has been a topic of discussion since the 1990s.

“The Riverwalk district has been a subject of great concern for us, for the last 30 years,” Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said. “And really, when you have older areas of town, you gotta ask, ‘How do you reinvent yourself so that it’s better?’”

After being slowed by the recession, the city made its first major development to the area when they broke ground on Riverwalk Park in 2015. Now, the riverfront area features a large green space, splash pad, playground, kayak launch, and Volusia County’s largest restaurant, which used to be Fysh but will soon be Tiki Docks.

The area near Herbert Street and Halifax Drive is set to be developed next. The city is currently working on an agreement with Bristol Development Group to bring residential, shopping and dining options to the area in the coming years.

“There’ll be a residential element where people can live down here, and come and enjoy the waterfront themselves,” Burnette said. “But they’ll be a full commercial district which includes shops and restaurants, and things where people can come enjoy the water, along with a civic waterfront.”

In the interim, though, the Port Orange City Council is considering an amendment to the city’s Master Development Plan for the Riverwalk area, which would bring entertainment and dining options to the area so people can enjoy the area during construction.

“This is so that we can get people down here now,” Burnette said. “Whether it’s food trucks, entertainment, being able to enjoy the waterfront. And all that can coexist during construction.”

Burnette said the interim developments could include food trucks, a beach volleyball court and other entertainment options.

Volusia County residents Joseph Young and Kathleen Mugavero say they visit the Riverwalk Park area at least once a week to play checkers. They said they’re looking forward to the potential developments that could be coming to the area.

“I’m excited for it,” Mugavero said. “I really am. And I’m glad that they’re developing it. You know, I really want to see what they’re going to put out. The food trucks, I think, are great.”

Young said the food trucks, and other developments could help bring community members together.

“They would be able to eat there with their family and friends, church members, and focus on being active in the community,” he said.

During the first reading at the Port Orange City Council meeting last week, the amendment unanimously passed. The second and final reading of the amendment is scheduled to be held on Aug. 21. Burnette said the amendment is expected to pass.

Reagan Ryan is a 2023 — 2025 Report for America Corps Member, covering the environment and climate across Central Florida for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.