LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pittsburgh-based company is taking over Louisville with the way it washes buildings.

Over the course of several days, Aeras Fog has used a large drone to power wash the KFC Yum! Center. Justin Melanson, the company's co-founder and drone operator, has patented a method of using a tethered drone to blast water at 5,000 pounds per square inch.

“I’m an inventor, so I’ve been building drones for over 15 years,” Melanson said.

During that time, Melanson has perfected flying drones and said he has assisted law enforcement agencies in conducting search and rescue operations. He developed a drone-based sanitizing system during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been to Louisville before, not to power wash windows but to sanitize Churchill Downs.

"We were able to help them open for the first year after (COVID-19)," Melanson said. "We were able to go through with gigantic autonomous drones and sanitize the entire Churchill Downs."

Melanson said in terms of safety, using a drone is safer than cleaning by hand, and onboard radar prevents the flying water cannon from colliding with buildings.

“Even if you wanted to, that would be impossible,” Melanson said.

