The Ellis Medicine board of directors has approved the sale of the former St. Clare's Hospital campus in Schenectady to a development team recently linked with the building of a soccer stadium in downtown Albany, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Buell, principal of Redburn Development Partners, and Chris Spraragen, owner of Schenectady Hardware and Electric, were approved to purchase the nearly 17-acre site, and Ellis Medicine will continue to operate the Belanger School of Nursing and two medical office buildings will remain under current ownership, according to a joint statement released by Ray Gillen, chair of the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority.

“The McClellan campus has been instrumental in our organization’s history, and we are thrilled that our Belanger School of Nursing will remain there so we can continue to provide educational and career opportunities to hundreds in our community,” said Paul Milton, Ellis Medicine’s president and CEO. “At the same time, we are excited to work with our partners at Schenectady County, Metroplex and Jeff and Chris’ team to ensure that this property remains an economic benefit for our community."

St. Clare's Hospital operated for nearly 60 years until June 16, 2008. It merged with Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. In 2018, the pension fund collapsed, affecting the pensions of more than 1,100 St. Clare’s retirees.

The sale is expected to close in the next few months. Initial plans are to seek historic preservation status for the main hospital building, and connect the campus to a nearby grocery store and park, Gillen said. A price was not immediately available.

Buell noted challenges related to "converting an aging hospital building into a new vibrant use," but great potential in the site.

Chris Spraragen and development partner Brooke Spraragen said they "intend to redevelop the property for the benefit of the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Gary Hughes, chair of the Schenectady County Legislature, called the campus an underutilized area.

"Located conveniently near Central Park and the Eastern Parkway Market 32, this site is ideal for housing that appeals to both downsizing seniors and young professionals," he said.