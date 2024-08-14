TAMPA, Fla. — Cooking oysters in their shells on the grill is a rapid process.

What You Need To Know

  • Coasis Restaurant & Bar located in Tampa’s Seminole Heights 

  • Restaurant offers $2 oyster specials on grilled oysters on the half-shell on Wednesdays and Fridays

  • Executive Chef Melly Gardiner credits her employees and customers for making culinary dreams come true

  • Gardiner cooked in her front yard and in a food truck before opening a brick and mortar location in 2023

Chef Melly Gardiner of Coasis Restaurant & Bar in Tampa’s Seminole Heights fires up her grill to about 380 degrees, and the loaded oysters take about 5 minutes to cook to medium consistency.

The chef uses different combinations of oyster toppings: garlic parmesan, Cajun butter and Chimichurri sauce. The oils of the dish drip into the fire, and the flames lick the shells, making everything in them bubble. Here is a Chimichurri recipe — with the Chef’s special touch — truffle oil.

Chimichurri Sauce for Grilled Oysters on the half-shell

Ingredients

  • ½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 small red chili - seeded and diced (or 2 tsp red pepper flakes)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup truffle oil
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup avocado oil

Method

  • Finely chop parsley and garlic.
  • Add oregano, red chili (or crushed red pepper), red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and oils.
  • Heat grill to about 380 degrees, place shucked oyster on half-shell on the grill and top with Chimichurri sauce.
  • Cooks to medium within 5 minutes.
  • Served with Cuban toast.