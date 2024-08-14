TAMPA, Fla. — Cooking oysters in their shells on the grill is a rapid process.
Chef Melly Gardiner of Coasis Restaurant & Bar in Tampa’s Seminole Heights fires up her grill to about 380 degrees, and the loaded oysters take about 5 minutes to cook to medium consistency.
The chef uses different combinations of oyster toppings: garlic parmesan, Cajun butter and Chimichurri sauce. The oils of the dish drip into the fire, and the flames lick the shells, making everything in them bubble. Here is a Chimichurri recipe — with the Chef’s special touch — truffle oil.
Chimichurri Sauce for Grilled Oysters on the half-shell
Ingredients
- ½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 small red chili - seeded and diced (or 2 tsp red pepper flakes)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1/3 cup truffle oil
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup avocado oil
Method
- Finely chop parsley and garlic.
- Add oregano, red chili (or crushed red pepper), red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and oils.
- Heat grill to about 380 degrees, place shucked oyster on half-shell on the grill and top with Chimichurri sauce.
- Cooks to medium within 5 minutes.
- Served with Cuban toast.