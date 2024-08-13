Starbucks is about to have a new CEO. The country’s largest coffee store chain announced Wednesday that it has appointed Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol as chief executive officer and chairman.

“Brian is a culture carrier who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth,” Starbucks Board Chair Mellody Hobson said in a statement. “Like all of us at Starbucks, he understands that a remarkable customer experience is rooted in an exceptional partner experience”

Niccol has been CEO of Chipotle since March 2018. In his six years leading the company, stock for the Mexican fast casual restaurant chain has increased 767%.

Hobson said he had transformed Chipotle by focusing on people, culture, brand, menu innovation, operational excellence and digital transformation that set new standards for the food industry. She praised Niccol for nearly doubling revenue while improving retail worker wages and expanding benefits.

She said Niccol was a transformative leader who could help Starbucks as a company and its customers. The Seattle-based corporation operates about 38,000 stores globally, 20,000 of which are in North America. It is the second-largest restaurant chain in the world.

Niccol will replace Laxman Narasimhan, the former chief commercial officer of PepsiCo, who was handpicked by longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to run the company.

The coffee giant has been struggling with weak demand and flagging stock prices that have inspired multiple activist investor challenges.

“I have long admired Starbucks’ iconic brand, unique culture and commitment to enhancing human connections around the globe,” Niccol said in a statement. “As I embark upon this journey, I am energized by the tremendous potential to drive growth and further enhance the Starbucks experience for our customers and partners while staying true to our mission and values.”

Niccol will begin his new role Sept. 9.