SANFORD, Fla. — After nearly a decade of planning and development, the city of Sanford is set to make a critical decision regarding the future of the long-anticipated Heritage Park waterfront project.

What You Need To Know City of Sanford is expected to make a critical decision Monday regarding the future of the long-anticipated Heritage Park waterfront project





The mixed-use development, which was slated to bring 230 residential units, along with retail and restaurant spaces to downtown Sanford, now faces cancellation If the city decides to pull out of the project, it would have to ultimately pay developers $3.75 million

The mixed-use development, which was slated to bring 230 residential units, along with retail and restaurant spaces to downtown Sanford, now faces cancellation as city leaders consider paying developers to abandon the project.

The Heritage Park project was initially seen as a significant addition to the community when proposed 10 years ago. However, Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff has said that the city’s current needs have shifted, leading officials to reconsider the project.

“Ten years ago, city leaders believed this would be a great addition to the community,” said Woodruff. “But now, years later, the plans for the project don’t align with what the city needs at this moment.”

The decision to potentially scrap the project comes with a hefty price tag. The Sanford City Council is considering paying the developers, Sanford Waterfront Partners, nearly $4 million to release the city from its obligations. Funds for this payout would come from the $9 million that the city had originally set aside for the project.

Local business owners have expressed mixed feelings about the potential cancellation. Christina Hollerbach, CEO of Hollerbach’s German Restaurant, agrees with the city’s reconsideration of the project.

“I’m glad to see this on the agenda in an attempt to move ourselves from this project, because I think it needs to be scrapped and started over again,” said Hollerbach.

Hollerbach added that while the Heritage Park project had the potential to be a positive addition to downtown Sanford, existing challenges faced by small businesses in the area should be addressed first.

“Small businesses are struggling with infrastructure and the permitting process,” she said. “We’re here supporting each other, but the systems need to improve to accommodate the growth in our community.”

Sanford’s leadership was initially supportive of the Heritage Park project and remained on board until about a year ago, when public feedback and changes in the development plans led them to reconsider. Woodruff explained that the $3.75 million agreement with the developers represents a way to exit the project and redirect the city’s focus.

Hollerbach emphasized that the project’s failure reflects broader issues within the city’s development process.

“When it comes to our development orders and agreements, they’re just not getting executed properly,” she said. “If leadership doesn’t understand how to move forward, everything falls apart. The Heritage Project was supposed to be a catalyst for growth, but after eight years, nothing has happened.”

The issue is expected to be addressed during Monday's City Council meeting If the council approves the agreement, the city will pay the developers and officially cancel the project, effectively marking the end of a decade-long effort to transform Sanford’s waterfront.