LEXINGTON, Ky. — Barbershop eXotic CutZz hosted a back-to-school event Sunday, Aug. 11, where children either had their hair cut or braided in preparation for the new school year.

The goal is to help families save money since back-to-school spending can put a strain on many people



Ahmad Qadah opened eXotic CutZz three years ago and has hosted the event since

“I like giving back, and that’s really what this event's for, is to give back to the kids and to get them ready for school," Qadah said.

Dozens of people brought their children to the barbershop, where there was also plenty of food and a bounce house.

“This saves a ton of money ... especially when you have school supplies, hair, clothes, shoes, so this is extremely helpful to parents," said Jazmin Santiago, mother of five. "I'm very grateful for this."

Helping families like Santiago’s is why Qadah hosts the event yearly.

“I like doing this because not everybody, some people … really can’t afford to get a haircut,” Qadah said.

With back-to-school spending putting a strain on some families, Qadah said he intends to host this event for years to come.

The total back-to-school spending for this year in the U.S. is expected to hit $38.8 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That is the second highest number on record, coming behind last year, which was more than $41 billion.