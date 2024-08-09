DAYTON, Ohio — After months of anticipation, Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s is officially coming to Huber Heights.

The chain of travel centers is known for its many fueling stations, clean bathrooms and country stores.

The 74,000 sq. ft. Buc-ee's is a new prototype and one of the largest.



Huber Heights Buc-ee's will have 100 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.



The goal completion date is late 2025.

The massive 74,000 sq ft store has people talking.

“I am a big Buc-ee’s fan. I’ve been to about five Buc-ee’s in Texas and I’ve been anticipating this day for a long, long time,” said Columbus resident Leo Caraffa.

With a goal of being finished by late 2025, you’ll find it on State Rt. 235 and I-70.

“We know there are lots of travelers from other parts of the state, even in other states they’re going to be coming off of I-70 and 75 to visit this location,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore.

“Oh, I’m overwhelmed. It’s going to be a big turnout for sure. We’ve been to the one in Richmond about three or four times and the one in Sevierville. We’re so thrilled and excited too that they’re going to build one so close to the home. We’re only like eight minutes away from here,” said Huber Heights resident James Lester.

This Buc-ee’s will offer 100 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

The size of this location is a new prototype.

“So this is one of the bigger stores. I think when people that aren’t used to a 74 or even people from San Antone that are used to a 53,000, when they come in it’s kind of a wow moment it’s like ‘Holy Moly,’” said Buc-ee’s President Beaver Aplin.

This location will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area.

“The economic development cannot be understated. It’s huge,” said Aplin.

Currently, there is ongoing litigation between the city of Huber Heights and Clark County Commissions over water and sewer services.

However, Gore says the suit doesn’t affect Buc-ee’s.

“Whether it’s Clark County or Huber Heights, sewer and water services will be provided when the time comes. The judge will make the decision on who that is. It’s not going to affect Buc-ee’s itself because there are sewer and water mains here, so they’ll provide that service,” he said.

In the meantime, the dirt will move and construction will start, and people will get even more excited across Ohio.

“Just from a marketing perspective, Huber Heights in general, we just couldn’t be more excited,” said Gore.