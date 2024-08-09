MILWAUKEE — As kids around the state get ready to head back to school, districts are trying to make sure there are enough workers to keep things running smoothly.

What You Need To Know MPS is looking to hire for a wide variety of positions



Facilities, food service among the areas where jobs are available



The school district is hosting several upcoming job fairs

The state’s largest district, Milwaukee Public Schools, is among the districts working to fill open positions. While they have teaching positions still available, they are also hiring for a wide variety of other support positions as well. From facilities maintenance and food services to specialized positions like school nurses, it takes a large number of people to make schools run smoothly.

Michael Harris is the acting chief school administration officer at MPS. Harris said a wide variety of skill sets are needed.

“The list goes on and on, the trades, plumbing, engineers, electrical engineers, we are in need of those individuals as well. We like to provide our students with a lot of internships and these folks play a huge role that next generation of tradesmen and women,” said Harris.

Many entry-level jobs provide opportunities to move up within the district. Tyrone Kendrick joined MPS in 2000 working in the facilities department. Now, Kendrick has worked his way up to MPS building operations manager. He said having climbed the ladder helps him be a better boss.

“It helps me understand a little better the people that are coming into the system, and when they want to move forward or want to complete a task, I explain to them the way I did it and what may help them,” said Kendrick.

MPS is hosting several hiring fairs over the next few weeks, including one on Aug. 14 at the District Administration Building on Vliet Street.

To learn more about those job fairs, as well as the positions available with MPS, you can visit its hiring website.