AUBURN, Mass. — If you've been waiting to score savings on some more expensive items on your shopping list, the Massachusetts sales tax holiday returns this weekend.

The bay state is dropping its sales tax for buyers Saturday and Sunday for purchases up to $2,500.

The weekend gives shoppers a chance to cash in on some big-ticket items without worrying about the 6.25% sales tax.

Stores, like Harte’s Home in Auburn, are expecting a busy few days.

"It's very helpful to us, it is very helpful,” said sales associate Barbara Kane. “You know, it's just an interesting part of the American psyche that if you have an opportunity to avoid paying a sales tax, you know, you'll try to do it if you can. I think we're going to see some very good traffic. The word is getting out that we're here on Route 20, and it's basically word of mouth."

Harte's Home opened last December by a group of former Rotman's Furniture employees.

The store sells full living room, dining room, and bedroom sets and mattresses.

Massachusetts lawmakers made the August tax-free weekend a permanent fixture in 2018.