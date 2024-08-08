CLEVELAND — The 2024 Ohio Sales Tax Holiday is wrapping up this evening after 10 days of deals on school supplies, clothing and now, restaurant dine-in food.

The sales tax exemption applies to restaurant dine-in food under $500. Alcoholic beverages will still carry a sales tax.



Ohio restaurants like the Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern have experienced peaks in sales and customer savings as the holiday reaches the end.

“It’s a great way to bring people out because they want to save wherever they can today,” said Val Volker, owner of Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern.

Volker said the restaurant has been a community staple in Twinsburg, Ohio for the last 20 years, bringing in 1,500 to 2,500 customers each week. Traditionally, Ohio’s sales tax exemption lasted through the weekend and applied only to school supplies under $20 and certain clothing under $75.

This year, the sales tax holiday expanded to 10 days, and included restaurant dine-in food under $500.

Katie Stell, director of private events at Blue Canyon, said they underwent preparations for the holiday in anticipation of larger crowds.

“We knew that was going to be happening so we could prepare for it here, with our menu, how we ring things in and how our guests can pay for things,” she said.

Volker said their twist on American cuisine attracts many customers on the regular. But, over the past week, he says their sales increased by 10% with customers cashing in on dining out tax-free.

“Basically, it’s about $5,000 in taxes that were not collected, which is about $75 to $80,000 in sales,” he said. “And that’s a good week.”