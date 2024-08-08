ALLOUEZ, Wis. — Part of Tiahna Tilot’s job is just being an ear and someone to talk to.

She’s a personal care assistant at McCormick Assisted Living in Allouez near Green Bay.

What You Need To Know McCormick Assisted Living in Allouez is a ministry of St. Paul Elder Services



It is seeking people for careers including food service and personal care assistants



McCormick will provide on-the-job training

“Just feeling like they have somebody to rely on,” Tilot said. “That’s obviously why a lot of them are here. They can’t care for themselves the way they used to.”

Her duties range from providing medications to helping people dress and take care of personal tasks.

“Just being there to help them and making sure they’re getting the care they need is very rewarding,” Tilot said. “A lot of them will thank you for it.”

McCormick Assisted Living is a ministry of St. Paul Elder Services which operates a similar facility in Kaukauna.

Evan Molling, the administrator of assisted living, said it’s looking for people to take positions ranging from cooks and food service to personal care assistants.

“We can do on-the-job training. You don’t need prior experience,” he said. “We’re looking for people who are willing to learn. People who are caring, compassionate and love working with the aging population.”

Molling said the residents are part of what makes his job rewarding.

“Working with the residents and knowing that you made a difference in somebody’s life is the biggest job satisfaction and why people get into working with the elderly population,” he said.

Diane Nuckles is a morning cook. During the late morning, she was preparing a pot roast.

“If I can put a smile on their face by getting them out of their rooms and coming down to enjoy lunch and for them to be social with the other residents,” she said about the rewards of her job.

Tilot said the relationships with some of the residents and their families can last for years.

“I’ve actually had family members reach out to me after their loved ones have passed and they are still in contact to this day,” she said.

A link to careers at McCormick Assisted Living and St. Paul Elder Services can be found here.