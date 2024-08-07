HOUSTON — Texas Children’s Hospital is laying off 5% of its workforce, according to reporting from the Houston Chronicle.

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources officer Linda Aldred told the Chronicle that the layoffs resulted from “historic financial challenges” within the health care industry.

“This has been so challenging and so difficult for us to get here. We have been really thoughtful about it,” Aldred said to the Chronicle. “We plan to communicate these changes (Tuesday), and we do not plan to have additional cuts or job eliminations.”

Aldred also told the Chronicle that its executive leadership team will take a pay cut this fiscal year.

“Some areas may have one or two people (laid off), other areas may have more, but they redesigned their work as they went through this assessment,” Aldred told the Chronicle. “It won’t be an overwhelming burden.”

All of this follows Fitch Ratings downgrading Texas Children’s bond rating from AA to AA- after the hospital reported its operating income losses.