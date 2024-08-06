OHIO — A recent study from the personal finance website WalletHub shows Ohio has the smallest increase in unemployment claims in the U.S.

The study looked at statistics as of Aug. 1, with that last week's claims compared to the previous week. Additionally, it looked at the week of Aug. 1 claims of this year compared to the same week last year.

As of the week of Aug. 1, Ohio's claims decreased week over week by nearly 31%. It also decreased 71% that week of this year compared to the same week last year.

The states with the lowest unemployment claims are as follows:

Ohio Utah Kentucky Louisiana Maine South Carolina Georgia Wyoming Indiana Florida

The states with the highest unemployment claims are as follows:

Massachusettes Michigan Missouri Iowa North Dakota Minnesota Nevada Kansas Colorado Virginia

To read the full report, click here.