OHIO — It's official: Nearly 100 dispensaries in Ohio have the green light to start selling recreational marijuana on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Many will be ready right away while others could be delayed by staffing or inventory issues, so be sure to call ahead to ensure they have it.

Ohioans have been waiting months since they passed Issue 2 in November, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The legislation passed stated that the division must issue Certificates of Operation by Sept. 7.

After a long wait, businesses with a dual-license have received their Certificate of Operation to begin their non-medical marijuana sales a month ahead of the deadline.

“A big reason we were able to get to this point ahead of the Sept. 7 deadline was due to the foundation laid through the state’s existing Medical Marijuana Control Program,” said DCC Superintendent James Canepa in a release. “Since existing licensees had already met stringent requirements of that program, we anticipated this process to be rather smooth. They had already undergone many of the comprehensive checks as part of that process.”

The new law allows adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home.

Legal marijuana purchases will be subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue to be divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry itself.

Here are the 98 dispensaries that will allow to sell recreational marijuana:

The Associated Press contributed to this article.